Injury Bug Continues to Bite Ravens, Starting Guard Goes Down With Knee Injury

CINCINNATI — The Ravens continue to deal with injuries to key players. Baltimore has already lost starting cornerback Marcus Peters and multiple running backs, including J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

They could be without starting guard Tyre Phillips as well. The second-year lineman suffered a knee injury in the first half of Monday night's game against the Raiders. His return is doubtful.

The Ravens have been the most injury plagued team in the league so far this season. They're missing multiple starters, which is something that happens to most teams, but not this early in the season.

