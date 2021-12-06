Injury Expert Shares Thoughts on Logan Wilson's Shoulder
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was carted off the field in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Chargers.
He'll miss some time with a dislocated shoulder according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Dr. David Chao believes Wilson might be able to avoid injured reserve and could play with a harness at some point this month.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will give an update on Wilson and the rest of the injuries Cincinnati suffered in Sunday's game against the Chargers when he speaks with the media on Monday afternoon.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
The Latest on Joe Burrow's Injured Finger
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Week 13 Game Against Chargers
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Read More
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas
Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season
Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews
Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals