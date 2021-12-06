Injury Expert Shares Thoughts on Logan Wilson's Shoulder

The second-year linebacker will reportedly miss some time.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was carted off the field in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Chargers.

He'll miss some time with a dislocated shoulder according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Dr. David Chao believes Wilson might be able to avoid injured reserve and could play with a harness at some point this month.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will give an update on Wilson and the rest of the injuries Cincinnati suffered in Sunday's game against the Chargers when he speaks with the media on Monday afternoon.

