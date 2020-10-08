SI.com
Injury Roundup — The Latest on Geno Atkins, Jonah Williams, Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. The eight-time Pro Bowler continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered in training camp. 

Jonah Williams (shoulder), Joe Mixon (shin), Markus Bailey (neck) and Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) also practiced in a limited capacity. Alexander was out last week, but the team is hopeful he'll be able to return to action on Sunday against the Ravens. 

Carlos Dunlap and Darius Phillips practiced in full after resting on Wednesday. 

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson was also a full participant in Thursday's practice. The Wyoming alum suffered a concussion in Week 3 and didn't play in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. 

Fourth-year wide receiver John Ross was a surprise addition to the injury report. The 24-year-old didn't practice on Thursday due to an illness. 

Ross has been inactive for the past two games. This doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game. 

“He’s no different than all the players. We look at what kinda player they are, what kind of energy they bring in the building," Zac Taylor said on Wednesday when asked about Ross' future. "I think he’s done a great job in that regard. The one thing I’ll say is we feel like we have a really deep receiving room and we factor in a lot of things as we look at the inactive every week and it could always change weekly.”

The Ravens are dealing with the injury bug as well. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second-straight practice with a knee injury. He's still expected to play on Sunday against Cincinnati.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

