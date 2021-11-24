Injury Roundup: The Latest on Auden Tate, Trae Waynes, Trey Hopkins and Hakeem Adeniji

It doesn't look like Waynes is going to return anytime soon.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, but there are a few lingering injuries of note.

Cornerback Trae Waynes is still nursing a hamstring injury and the team won't activate the 21-day practice window for the veteran this week. The 29-year-old has only appeared in two games this season and is currently on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh) didn't practice on Wednesday. He missed Sunday's game against the Raiders and might not be able to suit up against the Steelers in Week 12.

Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), Darius Phillips (hip) and Tyler Shelvin (knee) were all limited on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd (cramps), Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) and Clark Harris (thumb) were all full participants.

Trey Hopkins was also a full participant. The team had been resting him on Wednesday's and he was limited on Wednesday last week, but practiced in full ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Check out the entire injury report below.

