Injury Roundup: Latest on Jonah Williams, Tee Higgins and Rest of Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams didn't practice on Wednesday.

The veteran dislocated his knee cap in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He played through the injury, but Cincinnati isn't sure if he'll be able to suit up on Sunday in New Orleans.

“Limit him early in the week, just take it day-to-day and we’ll see where it’s at," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "Ultimately, we’ll just have to see how he feels as the week progresses. He’s a tough guy. We appreciate that about him, he’s going to give everything he can to try and make it through the week and see where he’s at on Sunday, but it’s too early in the week to see how it’s gonna play out.”



Taylor added that he would be comfortable with Williams playing, even if he doesn't practice, which means the Bengals could rest him throughout the week in hopes of getting him as healthy as possible ahead of Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't practice either. He's working through a sprained left ankle that he suffered in Week 4 against the Dolphins.

Higgins did some work on the rehab field, which is encouraging.

La'el Collins (rest) was also out on Wednesday. Devin Asiasi, Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine were limited.

Check out the entire injury report below.

