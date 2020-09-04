Is Jadeveon Clowney going to end up in the AFC North?

CINCINNATI — The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes is coming to an end. The former No. 1 pick is expected to choose his next team in the coming days.

The Titans, Browns and Ravens have all made offers or have been linked to Clowney, but the Saints appear to be the frontrunners to land him.

New Orleans is "all in" on signing Clowney according to ESPN's Diana Russini. The Saints sent a coach to his home in Houston to make a pitch to him.

The Saints are pushing hard, but so are the Titans.

“We have an offer out, we’ve been in contact with Jadeveon, with J.D. and his agent,” Vrabel said in a media conference call after Titans practice. “That’s all I can report, and that’s all I really know.”

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks. He had three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games. The three-time Pro Bowler has plenty of options.

The Browns have reportedly made Clowney multiple offers this offseason. They gave him his choice of one, two and three-year deals. So far, they it hasn't been enough to convince him to sign.

The Ravens have also been tied to the 27-year-old. NFL insider Tony Pauline said last month that Baltimore was the favorite to sign Clowney.

The last thing the Bengals or the Steelers want is Clowney signing with the Ravens or Browns. Baltimore has arguably the most-talented roster in the NFL and Cleveland isn't far behind.

Clowney signing with the Saints would be ideal for the Bengals. The Titans would be the next choice. If he signs in the AFC North, then one of the most competitive and talented divisions in the NFL is going to get that much better.

