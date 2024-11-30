Ja'Marr Chase Makes Surprising Comment About Minkah Fitzpatrick Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase likes to talk trash. He also isn't shy about voicing his opinion.
The 24-year-old famously gave Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the double bird during the Bengals' season opener in 2022.
Fitzpatrick has to be on Chase's most-hated list, right?
Wrong.
“Minkah not even ranked on my most hated list. I don't got a problem with Minkah," Chase said. "He just caught me at the heat of the moment that one year.”
Chase enters Sunday's game with 73 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's hoping to lead the Bengals to a win over the Steelers, who are in first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh swept Cincinnati last season.
“It's fun. I like the thrill. I love the excitement that comes with it. The trash talking," Chase said. "Not everybody's not really down for that.”
Check out the famous photo courtesy of Emilee Chinn below:
