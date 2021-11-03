Injury Roundup: Jackson Carman and Chris Evans Return to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got good injury news on Wednesday, as rookie guard Jackson Carman was able to participate in practice despite not being able to finish Sunday's game against the Jets due to a back injury.
Fellow rookie Chris Evans (hamstring) stretched with the team and practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. They'll continue to evaluate him this week before making a decision about his availability against the Browns.
Defensive end Cam Sample didn't practice on Wednesday, but he's expected to be back on Thursday. The rookie suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Jets.
Trey Hopkins (knee) was given a rest day, which is normal. He'll likely return to practice on Thursday.
Read More
Auden Tate (thigh) was also limited.
Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty
Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets
Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets
Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets
Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets
Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released
Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT
The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"
Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens
Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings
Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets
Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt
Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year
Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division
Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records
Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals