New Bengals Lineman Jackson Carman on Chance to Protect Joe Burrow: 'It's a Blessing'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to address their offensive line during the 2021 NFL Draft and that's exactly what they did on Friday night when they took Clemson tackle Jackson Carman with the 46th pick.

Carman is a Cincinnati native. He's familiar with the Bengals, although he didn't have a favorite team growing up.

He's well aware of Joe Burrow's injury and the concern people have about keeping the face of the franchise not only healthy, but upright.

"That’s just been what I do. I blocked for the No.1 pick this year (Jaguars QB Trever Lawrence) and so, I’ll be blocking for another No. 1 pick," Carman said. "It’s the same thing, just going in and doing my job at the highest level. It’s a blessing to be able to protect Joe Burrow. It’s even crazier knowing that I was just playing against him two years ago (in the National Championship). It’s really an amazing full-circle experience.

The Bengals expect Carman to not only contribute as a rookie, but potentially be a day one starter at guard.

'He’s got great experience. He’ll come in and compete at guard for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s played a lot of tackle at Clemson. We feel good about the position flexibility there, but he’ll come in and compete at guard right away."

The Bengals have seven more selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, including three fourth round picks to make another addition or two to their offensive line, but they're expecting Carman to have a major role in solving their issues in the trenches.

"He has tremendous athleticism. There’s a lot of things we like about this guy," Taylor said. "He can anchor, pass protect, and has great movement in the run game. He has high football intelligence. In talking to him over Zoom the last few weeks, its really impressive how quickly he’ll walk in and understand the schemes. He’s just a really impressive person when you talk to him.”

