Jaguars Agree to Trade Former First Round Pick Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup With Bengals

Jacksonville adds a draft pick and another weapon on offense.

CINCINNATI — The Jaguars have agreed to trade former first round pick CJ Henderson to the Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick according to Ian Rapoport.

Jacksonville will also send a fifth-rounder to Carolina.

Henderson joins a 3-0 Panthers team that needed secondary help with Jaycee Horn set to miss most of the season with a broken foot.

The Jaguars get a new weapon for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville is 0-3 on the year. They play the Bengals on Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

