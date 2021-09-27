September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jaguars Agree to Trade Former First Round Pick CJ Henderson to Panthers

Jacksonville adds a draft pick and another weapon on offense.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Jaguars have agreed to trade former first round pick CJ Henderson to the Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick according to Ian Rapoport. 

Jacksonville will also send a fifth-rounder to Carolina. 

Henderson joins a 3-0 Panthers team that needed secondary help with Jaycee Horn set to miss most of the season with a broken foot. 

The Jaguars get a new weapon for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville is 0-3 on the year. They play the Bengals on Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Joe Burrow on Hits: "It is What it is

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

CJ Henderson
News

Jaguars Agree to Trade Former First Round Pick Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup With Bengals

just now
Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff, Jackson Carman, Jonah Williams
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Victory Over the Steelers

1 hour ago
Eli Apple, Chase Claypool
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: A Dominant Defense, Plus Thoughts on Burrow, Chase and so Much More Following the Bengals' Win

1 hour ago
Ben Roethlisberger sacked by Sam Hubbard
Gameday

Watch: Video Breakdown of Bengals' 24-10 Win Over Steelers

10 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
News

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records, Helps Bengals Beat Steelers

10 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Against Jaguars in Week 4

12 hours ago
JuJu Smith Schuster, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers
Gameday

Watch: The Bengals Celebrate Their Victory Over the Steelers

13 hours ago
USATSI_16834778
Gameday

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

15 hours ago