Watch: DJ Chark Carted Off With Gruesome Leg Injury

The Jaguars star got hurt in Thursday night's game against the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver DJ Chark suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Bengals.

He was hit in the side of the leg while running blocking on the Jaguars' first possession. Chark was carted off the field and is out for the rest of the game.

He suffered a fractured ankle according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tavon Austin replaced him on offense. Watch the video below.

