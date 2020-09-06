NFL News: Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal with Titans

CINCINNATI — The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes is [finally] over! The 27-year-old is going to finalize a one-year, $12 million contract with the Tennessee Titans that could be worth as much as $15 million with incentives according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clowney was courted by the Browns all offseason and the Saints made a strong push in recent weeks, but the Titans were able to reel him in.

The move makes sense. Clowney is reunited with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his position coach and defensive coordinator in Houston. He had his best season in 2017 when he played in Vrabel's scheme with the Texans. Clowney posted career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles for a loss (21) and QB hits (21).

The Browns reportedly offered Clowney one, two and three-year deals this offseason. All three offers topped $15 million per year, but he didn't want to go to Cleveland.

There were multiple teams that were vying for his services, but he wasn't high on the team or city. Ultimately, this came down to Seattle, New Orleans and Tennessee.

There were some rumors about Baltimore being a destination, but they were "lukewarm on Clowney," even though he was interested in them according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks. He had three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games and played through a core muscle injury for half of the season.

It's good for the Bengals that he didn't sign with the Ravens or Browns, who already have the two most talented rosters in the AFC North.

