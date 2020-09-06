SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

NFL News: Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal with Titans

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes is [finally] over! The 27-year-old is going to finalize a one-year, $12 million contract with the Tennessee Titans that could be worth as much as $15 million with incentives according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clowney was courted by the Browns all offseason and the Saints made a strong push in recent weeks, but the Titans were able to reel him in. 

The move makes sense. Clowney is reunited with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his position coach and defensive coordinator in Houston. He had his best season in 2017 when he played in Vrabel's scheme with the Texans. Clowney posted career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles for a loss (21) and QB hits (21).

The Browns reportedly offered Clowney one, two and three-year deals this offseason. All three offers topped $15 million per year, but he didn't want to go to Cleveland. 

There were multiple teams that were vying for his services, but he wasn't high on the team or city. Ultimately, this came down to Seattle, New Orleans and Tennessee. 

There were some rumors about Baltimore being a destination, but they were "lukewarm on Clowney," even though he was interested in them according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks. He had three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games and played through a core muscle injury for half of the season.

It's good for the Bengals that he didn't sign with the Ravens or Browns, who already have the two most talented rosters in the AFC North. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Covington 'surprised' by trade to Bengals, Zac Taylor happy with deal

Christian Covington 'surprised' by trade to Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor happy with deal

James Rapien

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Detroit Lions

James Rapien

Is Jadeveon Clowney going to end up in the AFC North?

Is Jadeveon Clowney going to end up in the AFC North?

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Conflicting reports on Jadeveon Clowney, who may be Tennessee-bound

Conflicting reports on Jadeveon Clowney, who could be signing with Tennessee Titans

James Rapien

Here's how the NFL waiver process works and insight on the Bengals' top priority

Here's how the NFL waiver process works and insight on the Cincinnati Bengals' top priority

James Rapien

Bengals say no to Rosen, team mulling roster options

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says team won't claim quarterback Josh Rosen

James Rapien

The Bengals have finalized their 53-man roster

Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster after a day full of cuts

James Rapien

Bengals, Browns allowed to have 6,000 fans in stands for two-game test run

Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns allowed to have 6,000 fans in the stands

James Rapien

Bengals waive quarterback Jake Dolegala

Cincinnati Bengals waive quarterback Jake Dolegala

James Rapien

NFL News: Deshaun Watson finalizing four-year, $160 million extension with Texans

Deshaun Watson finalizing four-year, $160 million extension with Houston Texans

James Rapien