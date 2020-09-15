SI.com
Former Bengals quarterback Jake Dolegala signs with New England

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Jake Dolegala has a new home. 

The second-year player is signing with the New England Patriots practice squad according to Doug Kyed of NESN in Boston. 

Cincinnati signed Dolegala as an undrafted free agent out of Central Connecticut in 2019. In two preseason games last year, he completed 37-of-53 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. 

He was on the Bengals active roster for all 16 games last season. He was one of their final cuts earlier this month. 

The Bengals only kept two quarterbacks — Joe Burrow and Ryan Finley — on their active roster. 

Most believed they would sign Dolegala to their practice squad, but they elected to keep veteran Brandon Allen instead. 

Dolegala struggled during training camp, which was a big reason why the team moved on from him. 

Another former Bengals player was signed on Monday. Tight end Jordan Franks signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. 

Franks signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Later that season he appeared in six games. He had two receptions for 37 yards over that span. 

Franks spent most of the 2019 season on the Bengals practice squad. He played his college ball at the University of Central Florida. 

Franks was on the 53-man roster for the season finale against the Browns, but he wasn't active. 

The Bengals currently have two tight ends, Mason Schreck and Mitchell Wilcox, on their practice squad. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

