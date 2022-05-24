Ja'Marr Chase Hoping to Improve in Multiple Areas Following Record-Setting Rookie Season

The star wide receiver expects to be even better following historic rookie year.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-setting rookie season.

The 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped Cincinnati win the AFC for the first time since 1988.

“I just need to go out there and be myself again,” Chase said. “Everybody is expected to want to see a show but I was just playing my game, playing confident.”

Much like Joe Burrow, Chase is hoping to improve in a variety of areas this offseason.

"This year, what I've been working on the most is just staying low on my releases," Chase said. "Trying to overemphasize the head fakes with the shoulders and eyes and stuff like that so they don't jump all over my body."

Chase averaged 18 yards-per-catch last season. With a remade offensive line and an offseason to work on his game, that number could certainly go up this season.

He plans on catching 10,000 passes in preparation for his second year in the NFL. It's a tradition that started during his college days at LSU.

