    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ja'Marr Chase Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

    The 21-year-old has been dominant for the Bengals.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase isn't just winning rookie awards. 

    The 21-year-old was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after hauling in eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 41-17 win over the Ravens. 

    "I surprised myself, putting up those stats–201 yards," Chase said after the game. "It’s something you dream of, but you don’t go into the game actually telling yourself you’re about to do it. So, I just came out here and played the best ball I can today and tried to make plays.”

    Chase was also nominated for Rookie of the Week for his standout performance. He's won that award three times so far this season. 

