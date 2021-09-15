Ja'Marr Chase Rises After Stellar Debut, Still Trailing a Familiar Name in Rookie Power Rankings

The 21-year-old had an impressive showing against the Vikings.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking debut on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. He finished with five receptions for a record-setting 101 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' win over the Vikings.

He set a Bengals rookie record for the most receiving yards in their debut.

Despite the impressive start, Chase is fourth in CBS Sports' rookie power rankings. It's a major rise for the 21-year-old, who wasn't on the 15-player list last week.

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is first, followed by Lions tackle Penei Sewell and Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Chase is fourth, followed by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Dolphins wide-out Jaylen Waddle.

"Chase had no problems catching the football in his debut," Josh Edwards wrote. "He led all Bengals receivers in yardage and secured his first touchdown. The LSU product cooked Bashaud Breeland on a go route down the right boundary."

If Chase continues to be efficient and productive, then there's no reason why he won't keep rising in the rankings.

