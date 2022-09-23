Skip to main content

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Ted Karras, Germaine Pratt and a Preview of Sunday's Game on The OT

Catch The OT with Elise Jesse Every Thursday Night at 8 p.m. ET on Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube.

CINCINNATI — Elise Jesse talked with Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and center Ted Karras on the latest episode of The OT. 

She was also joined by Germaine Pratt, Sam Hubbard and Jeane Coakley of SNY TV to preview Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

The OT airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the episode below and subscribe to the channel here.

