Report: 49ers Defensive Assistant James Bettcher to Become Bengals Linebackers Coach

Bettcher has spent time with the 49ers, Giants and Cardinals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hiring James Bettcher to be their new linebackers coach according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

The 42-year-old was a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers last season. Before that, Bettcher served as a defensive coordinator for the Giants (2018-19) and the Cardinals (2015-17). 

He was the outside linebackers coach in Arizona for two seasons (2013-14).

Bettcher replaces Al Golden, who was named defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. The Bengals hope the veteran coach can continue to develop Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and the rest of the Bengals' young linebackers. 

July 25, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher
