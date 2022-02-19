Report: 49ers Defensive Assistant James Bettcher to Become Bengals Linebackers Coach
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hiring James Bettcher to be their new linebackers coach according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 42-year-old was a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers last season. Before that, Bettcher served as a defensive coordinator for the Giants (2018-19) and the Cardinals (2015-17).
He was the outside linebackers coach in Arizona for two seasons (2013-14).
Bettcher replaces Al Golden, who was named defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. The Bengals hope the veteran coach can continue to develop Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and the rest of the Bengals' young linebackers.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency
What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss
No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI
Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run
NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line
Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI
Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension
Read More
Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury
Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster
Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI
Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame
Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl
Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl
Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss
Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"
Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals