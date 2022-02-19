Bettcher has spent time with the 49ers, Giants and Cardinals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hiring James Bettcher to be their new linebackers coach according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 42-year-old was a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers last season. Before that, Bettcher served as a defensive coordinator for the Giants (2018-19) and the Cardinals (2015-17).

He was the outside linebackers coach in Arizona for two seasons (2013-14).

Bettcher replaces Al Golden, who was named defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. The Bengals hope the veteran coach can continue to develop Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and the rest of the Bengals' young linebackers.

