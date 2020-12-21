Steelers Running Back James Conner Won't Play on Monday Night Against Bengals

The Steelers will be without their top running back on Monday night

CINCINNATI — Steelers running back James Conner won't play against the Bengals on Monday night due to a quad injury according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner has 663 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. Kentucky alum Benny Snell is expected to start in his place.

The Steelers have struggled on the ground all season. They're averaging 89.1 rushing yards-per-game, which is 31st in the NFL. Only the Texans (86) have averaged less.

Conner ran for 36 yards on 13 attempts in the Steelers' 36-10 win over the Bengals in Week 10.

Pittsburgh is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. They started the season 11-0, but dropped back-to-back games to Washington and Buffalo.

The Bengals are also hoping to break a streak. They've lost five consecutive games and eight of their last nine contests.

"You can look at the negative side or the positive side," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "We’re going to get this thing right. It’s been tough sledding these last couple of weeks. But it’s not hard, to answer your question Brandon, to make that choice every day when you wake up. You only got two of them and I’m always going to choose the positive side and keep pulling these guys forward. We got guys I love being around and we’re counting on to step up and make some plays for us. I know they’re going to do that."

The Bengals host the Steelers tonight at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!p.m. ET.