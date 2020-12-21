NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Steelers Running Back James Conner Won't Play on Monday Night Against Bengals

The Steelers will be without their top running back on Monday night
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Steelers running back James Conner won't play against the Bengals on Monday night due to a quad injury according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner has 663 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. Kentucky alum Benny Snell is expected to start in his place. 

The Steelers have struggled on the ground all season. They're averaging 89.1 rushing yards-per-game, which is 31st in the NFL. Only the Texans (86) have averaged less. 

Conner ran for 36 yards on 13 attempts in the Steelers' 36-10 win over the Bengals in Week 10. 

Pittsburgh is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. They started the season 11-0, but dropped back-to-back games to Washington and Buffalo. 

The Bengals are also hoping to break a streak. They've lost five consecutive games and eight of their last nine contests. 

"You can look at the negative side or the positive side," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "We’re going to get this thing right. It’s been tough sledding these last couple of weeks. But it’s not hard, to answer your question Brandon, to make that choice every day when you wake up. You only got two of them and I’m always going to choose the positive side and keep pulling these guys forward. We got guys I love being around and we’re counting on to step up and make some plays for us. I know they’re going to do that."

The Bengals host the Steelers tonight at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!p.m. ET.

Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Running Back James Conner Won't Play on Monday Night Against Bengals

Oct 1, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan (8) looks to pass as Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Elevate Quarterback Kevin Hogan for Monday Night's Matchup Against Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops back to throw as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) applies pressure in the first quarter of a Week 17 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Cincinnati Bengals lead 10-3 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers 12 30 2018
Gameday

Monday Night Football: Three Key Numbers for Bengals-Steelers

MNF
Gameday

Three Keys and a Prediction for Bengals vs Steelers on Monday Night Football

Nov 19, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Cincinnati Bengals assistant special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lions Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brayden Coombs

Head coach Marvin Lewis and the Bengals are parting ways after 16 seasons. Lewis gave his last press conference at Paul Brown Stadium Monday December 31, 2018. Marvinpresser2
News

Marvin Lewis 'Under Consideration' For Multiple NFL Head Coaching Jobs

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Draft Order: Shake Up at the Top Could Impact Bengals

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (43) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Carlos Dunlap's Game-Ending Sack Helps Seahawks Clinch Playoff Birth

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

The New York Jets Just Entered the Penei Sewell Sweepstakes