The Bengals will face Landry this season.

Former Browns and Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

The five-time Pro Bowler was looking for a new home after spending the past four seasons in Cleveland. He returns to his birth state of Louisiana. Landry played college football at LSU.

The Bengals play the Saints in Week 6. It'll be a Tigers reunion with former LSU stars like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyrann Mathieu, Landry and others going head-to-head in New Orleans.

