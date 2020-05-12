AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Jessie Bates taking optimistic approach to unusual offseason

James Rapien

The sports world has been put on hold due to COVID-19. The NFL offseason is still on schedule, but players are attending meetings at home, not at team facilities.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates is thankful for the extra time with his loved ones.

"I'm able to spend unusual time that I wouldn't have with my family, with my nephews," Bates said on the Rapsheet and Friends podcast. "Being home in the atmosphere around my family has just been great for my mind and my soul. My mom never sees me home this much."

Bates, 23, has supported single mothers in the Cincinnati-area since the Bengals drafted him in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

"It's just something that I'm very passionate about," he said. "My mom is my why to what I do in life," Bates said. "I try as hard as possible to shine a light on her because I know what she's instilled in not just me, but my family and my siblings. Her being a single mom growing up, I kind of take a lot of the core principals and the stuff that she's done to be successful in her life and put that into my life as well."

Bates wants what's best for his mom. He encouraged her to go back to college to get her degree in hopes of becoming a professor one day.  

"I also challenged her to go back to school and finish her degree so she can become a professor, so she finished that this weekend. We had a nice surprise for her. 

Bates is currently having a fence built around her house, which is something she's always wanted. He got to spend Mother's Day with his mom and the rest of his family. 

"I was able to cook and feed my mom and my sister. It's been an awesome, unusual time, but it's been great to hang around my loved ones."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow is arranging 7-on-7 workouts with Bengals teammates

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is helping arrange offseason workouts with his teammates

James Rapien

A.J. Green's importance to the Bengals cannot be overstated

A.J. Green's presence will continue to be vital for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL in jersey sales

Tua Tagovailoa topped Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL in jersey sales

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' rookies to meet with veterans for first time

The Bengals' offseason continues on Monday, as veterans and rookies get to meet for the first time

James Rapien

by

bengalfan

Podcast: Houston perspective on D.J. Reader, reviewing the second quarter of the Bengals' schedule and more

James Rapien and Jake Liscow review the second quarter of the Bengals' 2020 schedule and get a Houston perspective on D.J. Reader

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

Carlos Dunlap was the first Bengals player to be named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

James Rapien

Report: Colts were among teams interested in Andy Dalton this offseason

The Colts were one of the many teams that expressed interest in Andy Dalton this offseason

James Rapien

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Football offers “the perfect set up for spreading”

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains the concerns regarding the NFL season and the importance of testing

James Rapien

A ranking of the top four running backs in the AFC North

Who is the best running back in the AFC North?

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: Reviewing the first quarter of the schedule, Larry Warford and Twitter beef

James Rapien and Jake Liscow review the Bengals' first quarter of the schedule, if they should pursue Larry Warford and more

James Rapien