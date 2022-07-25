It's Official: Jessie Bates Won't Report to Training Camp on Time
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates won't report for training camp on Tuesday according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Bates in March. The Bengals were unable to agree to a long-term deal with the 25-year-old before the July 25 deadline.
Bates is set to make $12.91 million this season on the franchise tag, but was hoping to secure a multi-year contract.
"Jessie’s a good guy. We like him. He’s been an excellent player. He fits with us," Bengals owner Mike Brown said on Monday. "We’re two years in trying to extend him. We weren’t able to get there. I regret that we didn’t. But we’ll have another chance at the end of the season. Maybe it’ll happen then. Keep in mind that we have a lot going on. We’re trying to get ready for our cap as we go down the line. And we’re going to need room for our quarterback, for our receivers and for some other people who are going to want to get paid at the top level, too. It’s not easy to fit all these in. One thing, I expect Jessie to be here and play for us this year. That’ll be something that we look forward to."
The Bengals start training camp on Wednesday.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals to Workout Reigning USFL Defensive Player of the Year
Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five
Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts
Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp
Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season
Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers
NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback
NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals
Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift
Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276
Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List
Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase
Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid
Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers
Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract
Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow
Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing
Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future
Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change
Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People
Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast