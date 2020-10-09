Jets Send Players and Coaching Staff Home After 'Presumptive' Positive Test

CINCINNATI — The New York Jets closed their facilities on Friday after they had a presumptive positive test according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk

The Jets are scheduled to play the Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona planned on flying to New York on Friday, but their trip is in question following the potential positive test.

"Risk mitigation, not elimination, is the key," NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said earlier this week. "Our protocols are designed to quickly identify new cases, get individuals the care they need, and prevent further spread of the virus."

NFL players, coaches and staffers are tested daily. The league has had to deal with its' fair share of positive tests over the past few weeks.

The Tennessee Titans have had 12 players and nine staff members test positive for COVID-19. The Patriots had two players—Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore—test positive for the virus.

The NFL moved the Titans' Week 4 matchup against the Steelers to Week 7 (Oct. 25). They also pushed back Tennessee's matchup against Buffalo, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

No Titans or Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which is a good sign.

New England's matchup against Denver was moved from Sunday to Monday in hopes of giving them an extra day to ensure that players would be safe playing in the game.

As of now, all 15 of the NFL's Week 5 games are expected to be played this week.

