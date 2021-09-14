September 14, 2021
Jets QB Zach Wilson Impressed by Joe Burrow's Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase

The rookie praised the Cincinnati duo.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an impressive debut on Sunday, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown

Quarterback Joe Burrow found Chase for a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter. 

The duo connected for 17 scores in their final season at LSU. They picked up right where they left off on Sunday. 

LSU released an edit that synced up clips from their college days with Sunday's touchdown against the Vikings. The play and edit impressed Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. 

"This is sick," he tweeted. 

Wilson's Jets lost to the Panthers 19-14 on Sunday. New York selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bengals took Chase at No. 5 overall.

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
