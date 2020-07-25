Report: New York Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks

CINCINNATI — Jets safety Jamal Adams made it clear he wanted out of New York and he finally got his wish.

The two-time Pro Bowler is headed to Seattle in a blockbuster deal that is expected to be completed this week.

Seattle is sending their 2021 and 2022 first-round picks to New York, along with a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick according to Ian Rapoport.

Adams was an All-Pro last season and was clearly unhappy with the situation in New York.

"He doesn't understand why the Jets haven't made him a big offer and no doubt, he wants to be the highest paid safety in the NFL," Rapoport said last month on NFL Network. "The standoff between Adams and the Jets continue. He wants out and they have no plans to let him go anywhere."

New York planned on keeping Adams, but two first-round picks and a third-rounder, along with McDougald was too much to pass on.

This isn't the first time the Seahawks have traded for big named stars. They've acquired Percy Harvin, Jimmy Graham and others in the past.

Adams joins a unit that finished 22nd in total defense last year. The Seahawks gave up six yards-per-play, which was tied for second-most in the NFL.

"Let's get it!!!" Russell Wilson tweeted after hearing about the news.

It's a lot to pay, but Seahawks general manager John Schneider has never shied away from dealing for stars.

The deal is pending physicals, which are expected to be completed in the coming days.