J.J. Watt is Headed to Arizona

J.J. Watt has a new home. The five-time All-Pro has agreed to a two-year, $31 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He gets $23 million guaranteed. Watt made the announcement on his Twitter.

The Houston Texans released legendary pass rusher last month. The 10-year veteran is still playing at a high level.

Watt appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He was the seventh highest graded edge defender this season according to Pro Football Focus (85.5).

Watt rejoins DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona. The duo played together for seven seasons in Houston. He also gets to lineup across from Chandler Jones, who had 49 sacks from 2017-19 before dealing with injuries in 2020.

