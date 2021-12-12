Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Joe Brady Has Heard From Multiple Teams, Wants to Remain in NFL

    Brady coached Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at LSU in 2019.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Panthers fired Joe Brady last Sunday. Despite having a roller coster season and a half in Carolina, the 32-year-old prefers to stay in the NFL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Brady's career took off in 2019 when he was LSU's offensive coordinator. He helped a Tigers' offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson become one of the best in college football history. 

    The Panthers hired him to be their offensive coordinator following LSU's historic 15-0 run. 

    Carolina's is struggling and Cam Newton is their third starting quarterback this season. There's reason to believe Brady could thrive in a different organization. 

    He had three interviews for head coaching jobs last offseason. Brady met with the Jets, Eagles and Falcons. 

    Schefter reports that Brady was a finalist for the Atlanta job before they ultimately hired Arthur Smith. 

    It's unlikely that Brady rejoins Burrow and Chase in Cincinnati, but there are teams that could certainly use a bright, young offensive mind like him on their staff. Don't be surprised if he receives plenty of interest over the next few months during the upcoming head coaching cycle. 

    Plenty of coaches—especially defensive minded head coaching candidates—could sell a franchise on Brady being the quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

    Read Schefter's entire report here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

    All Bengals Staff Shares Picks for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

    Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier

    Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles

    Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Read More

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Joe Brady Has Heard From Multiple Teams, Wants to Remain in NFL

    just now
    Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    49ers Star Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Will Play Against Bengals

    7 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    The Bengals Have a Big Advantage in One Key Area Against the 49ers

    12 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Analyst Praises Bengals, Believes They'll Make a Playoff Run

    16 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    The Bengals Are Home Underdogs in Sunday's Matchup Against 49ers

    18 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, George Kittle
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers: Keys to Victory

    19 hours ago
    Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (35) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones (47) chases in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Elevate Two Linebackers for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

    20 hours ago
    Markus Bailey, Josh Tupou, Sam Hubbard
    News

    Injury Update: Two Defensive Players Ruled Out for Sunday's Game

    22 hours ago