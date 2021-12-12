CINCINNATI — The Panthers fired Joe Brady last Sunday. Despite having a roller coster season and a half in Carolina, the 32-year-old prefers to stay in the NFL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady's career took off in 2019 when he was LSU's offensive coordinator. He helped a Tigers' offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson become one of the best in college football history.

The Panthers hired him to be their offensive coordinator following LSU's historic 15-0 run.

Carolina's is struggling and Cam Newton is their third starting quarterback this season. There's reason to believe Brady could thrive in a different organization.

He had three interviews for head coaching jobs last offseason. Brady met with the Jets, Eagles and Falcons.

Schefter reports that Brady was a finalist for the Atlanta job before they ultimately hired Arthur Smith.

It's unlikely that Brady rejoins Burrow and Chase in Cincinnati, but there are teams that could certainly use a bright, young offensive mind like him on their staff. Don't be surprised if he receives plenty of interest over the next few months during the upcoming head coaching cycle.

Plenty of coaches—especially defensive minded head coaching candidates—could sell a franchise on Brady being the quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

Read Schefter's entire report here.

