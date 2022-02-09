Joe Burrow Admits Super Bowl LVI Preparations Feel a Bit Different in Los Angeles

Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Admits Super Bowl LVI Preparations Feel a Bit Different This Week in Los Angeles

The Bengals play the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

LOS ANGELES — Joe Burrow and the Bengals continue to prepare for Super Bowl LVI. 

The team arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 25-year-old admits that it feels different than a normal week. 

“It’s a little bit different now that we're out here [in Los Angeles], tougher to eliminate the distractions, but we’re doing a good job with that," Burrow said. “Once we get into the game week, it’ll be easier."

The Bengals will practice on UCLA's campus on Wednesday afternoon. They'll go through their normal game preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVI. 

