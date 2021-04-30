Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Picking Ja'Marr Chase in NFL Draft

They're excited about their new teammate!

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals took LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The 21-year-old is reunited with quarterback Joe Burrow.

The duo led LSU to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019.

Burrow reacted to the pick by posting a GIF on Twitter.

Running back Joe Mixon also reacted to the news with a series of tweets.

"Can’t stack the box no mo," Mixon tweeted referring to Chase's ability to make plays downfield.

The star running back also bragged about how "loaded" the Bengals' offense was with Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Mixon and now Chase.

Boyd asked "how they gone watch us?" on Twitter, clearly happy about the selection.

The Bengals should have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2021 and beyond.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase



Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook