Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Picking Ja'Marr Chase in NFL Draft

Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Picking Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 NFL Draft

They're excited about their new teammate!
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals took LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The 21-year-old is reunited with quarterback Joe Burrow. 

The duo led LSU to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019. 

Burrow reacted to the pick by posting a GIF on Twitter.

Running back Joe Mixon also reacted to the news with a series of tweets. 

"Can’t stack the box no mo," Mixon tweeted referring to Chase's ability to make plays downfield.

The star running back also bragged about how "loaded" the Bengals' offense was with Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Mixon and now Chase. 

Boyd asked "how they gone watch us?" on Twitter, clearly happy about the selection. 

The Bengals should have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2021 and beyond. 

-----

