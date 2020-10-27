SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Increase After Stellar Performance Against Browns

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was great in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. The Bengals quarterback became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 400 yards, three touchdowns and run for another score in a single game 

"Awesome. Awesome. You can call any play and trust it's going to be executed," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "You're going to find explosives on non-explosive calls. He's going to extend plays. He's good with his feet. He makes everybody around him better."

Burrow is on pace to throw for 4,624 yards, which would set a new rookie record. Andrew Luck threw for 4,374 yards during his rookie season in 2012. 

It sounds like Burrow should be the run away favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he isn't. His odds did increase following Sunday's stellar performance, but Justin Herbert remains the favorite to win the award. 

READ MORE: Examining Carlos Dunlap's Value Ahead of the Trade Deadline

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For Carlos Dunlap

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross III

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 3.46.46 PM

Burrow's odds went up from 7/2 to 2/1. Herbert has longer odds this week (10/11) than he had last week (4/5), but he's still the favorite. 

Check out the complete odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year below! Courtesy of BetOnline.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Justin Herbert 10/11 (-110) 

Joe Burrow 2/1 (-200)

Justin Jefferson 10/1 (+1000)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12/1 (+1200)

Tua Tagovailoa 12/1 (+1200)

James Robinson 20/1 (+2000)

Chase Claypool 22/1 (+2200)

D'Andre Swift 22/1 (+2200)

Antonio Gibson 25/1 (+2500)

Jonathan Taylor 28/1 (+2800)

Brandon Aiyuk 40/1 (+4000)

CeeDee Lamb 40/1 (+4000)

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Andy Dalton Leaves Game After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton Carted Off the Field After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

James Rapien

by

No i

Watch: Zac Taylor on Carlos Dunlap, the Bengals' Injuries, Lou Anarumo and More

Zac Taylor on Carlos Dunlap, the Cincinnati Bengals' Injuries, Lou Anarumo and More

James Rapien

by

Yfxjvcj in b

Examining Carlos Dunlap's Value Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Examining Cincinnati Bengals defense end Carlos Dunlap's Value Ahead of the Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Bengals Sign Cornerback Jalen Davis and Defensive Tackle Khalil McKenzie to Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Cornerback Jalen Davis and Defensive Tackle Khalil McKenzie to Practice Squad

James Rapien

The Bengals Should Be One of the Many Teams Interested in Jets' DT Quinnen Williams

Cincinnati Bengals Should Ask New York Jets About Quinnen Williams' Availability Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

Podcast: Injury Updates, Exploring Trade Value, and Joe Burrow's Historic Excellence

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Updates, Exploring Trade Value, and Joe Burrow's Historic Excellence

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

by

Boltboy

Podcast: The Angry Quarterbacks Episode 9

Cincinnati Bengals loss, Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo

James Rapien

Bengals Bringing in Brandon Hitner For Workout

Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Brandon Hitner For Workout

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

The Latest on Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

James Rapien