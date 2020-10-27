Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Increase After Stellar Performance Against Browns

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was great in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. The Bengals quarterback became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 400 yards, three touchdowns and run for another score in a single game

"Awesome. Awesome. You can call any play and trust it's going to be executed," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "You're going to find explosives on non-explosive calls. He's going to extend plays. He's good with his feet. He makes everybody around him better."

Burrow is on pace to throw for 4,624 yards, which would set a new rookie record. Andrew Luck threw for 4,374 yards during his rookie season in 2012.

It sounds like Burrow should be the run away favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he isn't. His odds did increase following Sunday's stellar performance, but Justin Herbert remains the favorite to win the award.

Burrow's odds went up from 7/2 to 2/1. Herbert has longer odds this week (10/11) than he had last week (4/5), but he's still the favorite.

Check out the complete odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year below! Courtesy of BetOnline.

Justin Herbert 10/11 (-110)

Joe Burrow 2/1 (-200)

Justin Jefferson 10/1 (+1000)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12/1 (+1200)

Tua Tagovailoa 12/1 (+1200)

James Robinson 20/1 (+2000)

Chase Claypool 22/1 (+2200)

D'Andre Swift 22/1 (+2200)

Antonio Gibson 25/1 (+2500)

Jonathan Taylor 28/1 (+2800)

Brandon Aiyuk 40/1 (+4000)

CeeDee Lamb 40/1 (+4000)