Analyst says Joe Burrow could 'run away' with NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

Joe Burrow is entering the pros with high expectations. The Bengals took him with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft because they believe he can help turn around their franchise.

Burrow, 23, had arguably the best season in college football history in 2019. Fresh off of a perfect season that ended with a Heisman Trophy and a National Championship, Burrow is the favorite to add another piece of hardware to his mantle.

Oddsmakers expect the Bengals' signal-caller to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports wouldn't be surprised if Burrow ran away from the rest of the rookie class this season.

"Burrow has a pretty good setup to run away with the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award," Schwab wrote. "He’s the only quarterback who is assured of a starting spot in Week 1, barring injury. Tua Tagovailoa will need to show he’s healthy, and even then the Miami Dolphins won’t rush him. Justin Herbert will have to beat out Tyrod Taylor with the Los Angeles Chargers. Burrow is not only going to start, he has good skill-position players around him, an offensive-minded coach in Zac Taylor and will pass plenty because the Bengals will lose their share of games. He’s going to put up numbers. It’s hard to make a reasonable pick for anyone else. ... It’s usually the right move to look at quarterbacks first. Burrow is the clear leader in the clubhouse because of opportunity. ... Burrow is the big favorite, and for good reason. He’s a great prospect in a good position to have a big rookie year."

How many No. 1 picks enter the league with a seven-time Pro Bowler on one side, a two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver and arguably the fastest man in football on the same team?

A core of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and second-round pick Tee Higgins has the potential to be one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Mix in sure-handed Auden Tate and an elite talent in Joe Mixon and Burrow has a chance to post big numbers as a rookie.