NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Joe Burrow Carted Off Field With Left Knee Injury

This is a nightmare scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Washington with a left knee injury. 

The 23-year-old was hit in his left leg and near his shoulder on a third-down play. He was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.

His teammates surrounded Burrow and wished him well. Multiple Washington players also came over to him once he was on the cart.

The team quickly declared Burrow out with a left knee injury. 

The rookie signal-caller completed 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game. 

Burrow has taken some big hits this season, including one from Chase Young in the first half of Sunday's game

This wasn't one of those hits, but it was awkward. Burrow got hit low in the left knee area and then high by his right shoulder. 

The severity of the injury has yet to be determined, but it didn't look good for the Bengals' rookie. 

Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley entered the game for Burrow. 

He made three starts for the Bengals last season, completing 47% of his passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns. 

This would be a devastating loss for Cincinnati. The Bengals' future is built around Burrow. 

He brought hope to the franchise when they selected him with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.  

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) prior to being carted off the field after injuring his left knee in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Football World Reacts to Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Carted Off Field With Left Knee Injury

CinvWas HT
News

Halftime Observations: Bengals Clinging to 9-7 Lead Over Washington

jbcy
Gameday

Watch: Chase Young Crushes Joe Burrow Near Goal-Line

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Made Changes to Their Starting Offensive Line For Sunday's Game Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) and offensive guard Mike Jordan (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chad Johnson Gives Tee Higgins Advice After Fine

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) chases during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick'Em: My Week 11 Picks For Every NFL Game

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?