Joe Burrow Carted Off Field With Left Knee Injury

This is a nightmare scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Washington with a left knee injury.

The 23-year-old was hit in his left leg and near his shoulder on a third-down play. He was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.

His teammates surrounded Burrow and wished him well. Multiple Washington players also came over to him once he was on the cart.

The team quickly declared Burrow out with a left knee injury.

The rookie signal-caller completed 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game.

Burrow has taken some big hits this season, including one from Chase Young in the first half of Sunday's game.

This wasn't one of those hits, but it was awkward. Burrow got hit low in the left knee area and then high by his right shoulder.

The severity of the injury has yet to be determined, but it didn't look good for the Bengals' rookie.

Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley entered the game for Burrow.

He made three starts for the Bengals last season, completing 47% of his passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns.

This would be a devastating loss for Cincinnati. The Bengals' future is built around Burrow.

He brought hope to the franchise when they selected him with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked.

