Joe Burrow compared to Peyton Manning: 'He was a master Jedi in the pocket'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has drawn comparisons to plenty of NFL legends over the past few months.

Some think he could be the next Tom Brady, while others have compared him to Joe Montana or Kurt Warner.

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is the latest to compare Burrow to a legendary quarterback.

“I know he hasn’t played a down in the NFL. Okay. I’m still real confident that he’s going to be successful in year one and be ready to go,” Simms said on Pro Football Talk Live. "It was one of the cleanest films I ever saw of a quarterback coming out of the draft since I’ve been involved in evaluating players and draft talk and all of that. There’s really not a weakness to his game. He looks like his ceiling could be Peyton Manning. He’s that type of guy as far as being able to process information, his accuracy, his ability to look at one side of the field and flip to the other and read and react in a proper manner.

"For a team that won the national championship last year, his pass protection stunk. He was a Master Jedi in the pocket. He really was. He's as good as I've ever seen a college quarterback in the pocket come out in my lifetime. That's how good he is."

It isn't the first time Burrow has been compared to Manning, but Simms has to be the first person to call the Bengals quarterback a 'Master Jedi.' Star Wars fans may get upset because he didn't say 'Jedi Master,' but it's high praise for Burrow nonetheless.

Manning talked with Burrow prior to the draft. The 23-year-old called the NFL legend to pick his brain on being the top pick and dealing with the responsibilities of turning around a franchise.

The Bengals would like nothing more than to see Burrow reach his full potential and become the next great NFL quarterback.