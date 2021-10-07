CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Boomer Esiason. They broke down film, talked about football, commercials and the future.
Esiason asked Burrow who the most influential person in the locker room last season that helped him get to the next level. The second-year quarterback quickly responded, crediting A.J. Green for helping him get adjusted to life in the NFL.
"He doesn't talk a lot, but when he does, you listen," Burrow said. "A.J. helped me a lot at the beginning."
Green struggled in 2020, finishing with just 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. The seven-time Pro Bowler signed with the Cardinals in March and looks more like his old self in Arizona.
Green has 15 receptions for 248 yards and two scores in four games. He's a big reason why the Cardinals are 4-0.
It's good to hear that the veteran helped Burrow last season, even though he didn't have the success on the field he was hoping to have.
Watch Esiason's entire conversation with Burrow here.
