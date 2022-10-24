Joe Burrow Describes Bengals' Win Over Falcons in Two Words

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 34-of-42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons.

He also ran for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati's offense has played well in the past two games, averaging 32.5 points over that span. Burrow summed up the win nicely on social media.

"Heating up," he wrote on Instagram.

After a slow start to the season, both Burrow and the Bengals are heating up at just the right time.

