Joe Burrow Earns Big-Time Praise From Former NFL Head Coach
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of work to do this offseason to upgrade their roster, but at least they have the right quarterback.
Joe Burrow flashed his potential during his rookie campaign, completing 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games.
The 24-year-old suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, but former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. believes Burrow can lead the Bengals to the promised land.
"He's got all the physical attributes that you're looking for in a franchise quarterback, but beyond that I think he's got the emotional and mental attributes. The intangibles that you're looking for. I think he's a great leader," Mora said in an exclusive interview with AllBengals. "He's got all of the traits that you're looking for in a franchise quarterback, in a world champion quarterback. We know that he can win a national championship. I think he can win a world championship if he has the right team around him, if he has the right support."
Burrow is expected to make a full recovery from his torn ACL. He's rehabbing daily at Paul Brown Stadium.
It's no secret that the Bengals need improve in the trenches, but what other pieces do they need to add this offseason?
"As they go into free agency and they go into the draft they certainly after to address their offensive line," Mora said. "I'd certainly like to see them add threats down the field, whether it be at tight end—we're seeing so many dynamic tight ends coming out of college ball right now. They've got a lot of things that they've got to get done and I'm confident that they'll do those things. They have to realize that they've got a once in a lifetime shot here with Joe Burrow to do something special."
For more on Burrow, check out the video at the top of this article.
