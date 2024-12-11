Joe Burrow Earns Top Spot in Latest Advanced Metrics, on Pace to Break Multiple Bengals Records
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continues to put up big numbers, despite the Bengals' 5-8 record.
The 28-year-old is first in Adjusted EPA (Expected Points Added) through Week 14 with 0.25. Burrow is also first in Ben Baldwin's EPA + PFF grade blend.
Mix it together and you have the best quarterback in the NFL—at least according to these metrics.
Burrow has completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,706 yards, 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
He's just two touchdowns away from tying his franchise record of 35 touchdown passes and is on pace to shatter the Bengals' all-time record for passing yards (4,846) and touchdown passes (43) in a season.
Check out Baldwin's stats below:
