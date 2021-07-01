Sports Illustrated home
Joe Burrow Excited for College Athletes Following NIL Rule Changes

The 24-year-old endorsed the new rules on Thursday.
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow quickly became one of college football's biggest stars during the 2019 season. 

He helped LSU finish 15-0 and led them to a National Championship. 

Burrow went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the rest is history. 

The Bengals quarterback voiced his pleasure following a rule change that will change the landscape of college athletics.

College athletes are allowed to profit on their name, image and likeness. The new rules went into effect on Thursday

That means your favorite basketball player can do a commercial. The third-string wide receiver is allowed to have a social media endorsement. 

The 24-year-old loves the new rules. 

"Exciting time for college athletes," Burrow tweeted. "Most excited for non-scholarship athletes who may have been working jobs outside of sports to make ends meet. Free meals, sponsored posts, signings will make their lives a lot easier. Long overdue."

Burrow is going to make millions for his play on the field and in endorsements, but most college athletes don't make it to the pros. That doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to make money using their platform. 

The rule change will impact NCAA's biggest stars, but it's also going to change the lives of the players that most fans don't recognize. 

A small endorsement on social media could be a game changer for a college athlete. Burrow knows how big Thursday was for the future of collegiate athletics. 

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
