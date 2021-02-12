Look: Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Look: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

This is a great design!
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a big fan of video games. He plays Fortnite and Call of Duty on a regular basis. 

Recently, Burrow said he always dreamed of being on the cover of the classic NCAA College Football game. It was discontinued after the 2014 release, but is expected to return in the coming years.

The Bengals, Sports Illustrated and other outlets released designs of Burrow on the cover. 

Graphic designer Jacob Haugh went a different route. Instead of featuring Burrow on the cover of a college football game, he brought back a different title: NFL Street. 

The series featured three games—the latest of which was released in 2006 and featured Bengals legend Chad Johnson on the cover. 

Haugh put together a new design that features Burrow on 'NFL Street 4.'

EA Sports hasn't announced any plans to bring back the popular video game series, but this is quite the design. 

It features Burrow, but Johnson makes an appearance on the upper right and former Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry is shown on the top left. 

This is a quality design and the idea of NFL Street making a return is enough to make any football fan smile. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
