Joe Burrow Ready For Bengals' Season Opener Against Steelers: 'I'm Feeling Really Good'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was all smiles on Wednesday when he met with the media ahead of the Bengals' season opener against the Steelers.

The star quarterback is ready for the start of the season, despite undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. His appendix ruptured, which kept him out of practice for nearly three weeks.

Burrow lost weight after the surgery, but has gained it back and has the velocity on his throws that was hoping to have ahead of the regular season opener.

"I'm feeling really good. Throwing it the way I want to throw it," Burrow said. "Hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good."

Burrow was drinking at least four protein shakes every day in hopes of putting the weight back on. He lifted heavy in the weight room and has his body in a good spot.

"I feel like a high school kid trying to gain 40 pounds again," he joked.

The Bengals are banking on Burrow to lead them past their division rival on Sunday. They swept the Steelers last season.

The star quarterback is 100% healthy for the matchup.

"Good to go," he said with a smile.

