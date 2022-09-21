Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Anticipates 'Intense' Week of Practice, Names 'Biggest Thing' Bengals Must Do Against Jets

Cincinnati is staring at 0-3 if they can't beat New York on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 0-2 following their Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. 

The star quarterback knows how important Sunday's matchup is against the Jets. 

"We gotta go out and have a great week of practice," Burrow said during his weekly appearance on The Volume. "An intense week of preparation that will lead us into a victory on Sunday. I don't think it'll be any different execution wise in practice, but we might feel that urgency a little bit. We're 0-2, not where we want to be, but like I said earlier, 15 games left, 16 weeks left, a lot of football to be played."

The Bengals trailed 17-3 at halftime in both of their losses. Burrow believes a quicker start will change their fortunes. 

"The biggest thing for us is starting off faster," Burrow said. "Week 1 pick-six, fumble recovery in the first quarter. We give them 10 points immediately. Same thing last week. First-and-15, first-and-15, first-and-15. They start out strong, two touchdowns in a row and now we're behind 14 points, 17-3 at half ... We gotta start faster so we can stick to our game plan."

The Bengals lost to the Jets 34-31 on Halloween last season. They'll look to get some revenge and avoid the first 0-3 start of the Burrow era on Sunday. 

Watch his entire interview with Colin Cowherd below. 

