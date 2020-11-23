Joe Burrow Tore Multiple Ligaments in His Left Knee on Sunday

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's knee injury is worse than the team had hoped.

Not only did the 23-year-old tear the ACL in his left knee on Sunday against Washington, but he also tore the MCL and suffered other structural damage according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burrow will miss the remainder of the 2020 season. He'll have reconstructive surgery and then undergo a long rehabilitation process in hopes of returning at full strength next season.

Burrow's rookie campaign ends after 10 games. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He handled everything like a professional from day one.” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. “To be voted a captain just speaks to everything you need to know about the guy. The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him. He energizes this team.”

The Bengals will turn to Ryan Finley, who made three starts last season. The second-year quarterback completed just 3-of-10 passes for 30 yards and an interception in relief of Burrow on Sunday against Washington.

At 2-7-1, Cincinnati is hoping to surprise people after losing their best rookie.

"Finley is very capable of doing things, of moving the ball and taking care of the ball," safety Jessie Bates said on Monday. "That’s going to be key these next couple weeks. Taking care of the ball and our defense giving Finley confidence and more opportunities to score the football. That challenge, it raises the bar for the defense as far as, there’s not going to be a lot of high scoring games, more than likely, honestly. That’s just calling a spade a spade. I think our defense is ready for the challenge. I’m excited to see who’s going to lay down and who’s going to raise up to the occasion. It will be very clear."

The Bengals will likely elevate quarterback Brandon Allen from the practice squad this week.

