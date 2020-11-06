Oddsmakers: Joe Burrow Enters MVP Conversation for First Time

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been the Bengals' best player this season. The 23-year-old rookie has put his team in a position to win on a weekly basis.

The Bengals have had the lead going into the fourth quarter in six of their eight games. Despite their 2-5-1 record, one national analyst believes Burrow deserves MVP consideration.

"I understand that MVP has come to mean something different—it's come to mean like best player on the best team, but you can't convince me that anybody's been more valuable to their team than Joe Burrow," former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth said on ESPN's Get Up. "He's been hit 36 times and is on a team that is ranked 27th for pass protection. Thirty-six hits - the only players that have been hit more than him are Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz. And those guys are the worst in the league when it comes to turnovers, and Burrow only has eight. It's incredible. And then you look at the fact that they beat the Titans last week. We were ready to crown the Steelers when they beat the Titans. The Bengals beat the Titans by more than the Steelers did. "Who's been more valuable than Joe Burrow, the rookie quarterback on a truncated offseason that's come in and turned this team into a real contender and knocked off last week one of the best teams, or at least what we thought was one of the better teams in the AFC? I think Burrow is a legit MVP candidate."

Foxworth isn't alone. Burrow was listed among the favorites to win NFL MVP this week for the first time in 2020.

He ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (2,272) and first in completions (221). He's also thrown for the most first downs (130) than any other quarterback.

Burrow's 14th on the MVP odds list with a 100/1 chance, but it's notable because he's on the board this late in the season.

No one expects the rookies odds to increase and a veteran like Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers will likely win the award this season, but that doesn't mean Burrow won't be a serious candidate in the future.

Three of the four starting quarterbacks in the AFC North are listed. Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield is the only one that doesn't appear on the board. Ben Roethlisberger (20/1) has the best odds of the group, followed by Lamar Jackson (33/1).

Check out the complete odds below. Courtesy of BetOnline.

Russell Wilson 2/3 (-150)

Patrick Mahomes 13/4 (+350)

Aaron Rodgers 9/1 (+500)

Tom Brady 11/1 (+1200)

Kyler Murray 14/1 (+1800)

Ben Roethlisberger 20/1 (+2500)

Josh Allen 25/1 (+2800)

Derrick Henry 33/1 (+4000)

Lamar Jackson 33/1 (+4000)

Alvin Kamara 66/1 (+6600)

Philip Rivers 66/1 (+6600)

Ryan Tannehill 66/1 (+6600)

Drew Brees 80/1 (+8000)

Joe Burrow 100/1 (+10000)

Justin Herbert 150/1 (+15000)