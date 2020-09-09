SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Joe Burrow named one of Bengals captains for 2020 season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was one of seven Bengals players to be named a team captain on Wednesday. 

On the surface it may come as a surprise. How many first-year NFL players — even quarterbacks — are named a captain?

But it isn't a surprise. Burrow earned the respect of his teammates in a short amount of time. The entire roster voted for team captains. 

Burrow has received praise from veterans like C.J. Uzomah, Trey Hopkins and Mackensie Alexander in recent weeks. 

The coaching staff has thrown a lot at him over the past few months. He had to learn the playbook virtually and didn't meet most of his teammates until he reported for camp at the end of July.

"Joe has really came in and been a leader on every front on the football team," Hopkins said last month. "As it comes to social justice, he’s really stepped up and become a leader. I feel very comfortable speaking for everyone on the team saying that we appreciate him. We respect him very much and we’re excited to go to war with him."

Burrow's teammates have made comments like that throughout training camp. He's led the team both on and off the field. He hasn't been overwhelmed by the transition to the NFL. 

"The best leaders have the innate trait to lead people and he's got that," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said. 

Cincinnati has seven captains in total. Along with Burrow, they elected A.J. Green, Giovani Bernard, Vonn Bell, Josh Bynes, Kevin Huber and Shawn Williams. 

The Bengals began installing the game plan for their matchup against the Chargers on Wednesday. The Burrow era begins Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: The Bengals first depth chart and your questions answered in the midweek mailbag

The Cincinnati Bengals first depth chart and your questions answered in the midweek mailbag

James Rapien

Assessing the loss of Derwin James and how it helps the Bengals against the Chargers

Assessing the loss of Derwin James and how it helps the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Chargers

Russ Heltman

Roster Rundown: A deeper look at the Chargers' defense

Cincinnati Bengals offense preview Los Angeles Chargers defense

Blake Jewell

by

Jdreyer14

Three takeaways from the Bengals first 2020 depth chart

Three takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals first 2020 depth chart

James Rapien

Bengals sign two players to round out practice squad

Cincinnati Bengals sign two players to round out practice squad

James Rapien

Check out the Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

Check out the Cincinnati Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

James Rapien

Check out this Bengals jersey redesign

Check out this Cincinnati Bengals jersey redesign

James Rapien

Browns sign Kareem Hunt to two-year extension

Cleveland Browns signing Kareem Hunt to two-year extension

James Rapien

Bengals release uniform schedule for all 16 games

Cincinnati Bengals announce uniforms for all 16 games

James Rapien

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for the first time since 2016

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for the first time since 2016

James Rapien