Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 on NFLPA's Rising Stars List

The Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the top pick in last month's NFL Draft.

He led LSU to a 15-0 record and a national championship last season. He also won the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Burrow is No. 1 again. The 23-year-old holds the top spot on the NFL Players Association's Rising Stars list.

The 20 player list consists of 10 rookies and 10 veterans that are expected to "have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top-sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise" according to the NFLPA.

Burrow instantly became one of the Bengals' most popular players the moment they drafted him. The fan base has brought more excitement with him than Carson Palmer did when Cincinnati chose him with the No. 1 selection in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Redskins defensive end Chase Young was second on the rookie list, followed by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Burrow's college teammates Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are ranked ninth and tenth, respectively.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is No. 1 in the veterans list. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is fourth.

Check out both lists below:

Rookies

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

2. Chase Young, DE, Redskins

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

5. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

6. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders

7. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Cardinals

8. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

9. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

Veterans

1. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

2. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

3. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

4. Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

5. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

6. Jaylon Smith, LB, Cowboys

7. Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers

8. Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs

9. Drew Lock, QB, Broncos

10. Mecole Hardman Jr., WR, Chiefs