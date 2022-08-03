Podcast: Burrow Not At Practice as Bengals' Receivers Face Off in 1-on-1s Against Defensive Backs
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Tuesday afternoon as Joe Burrow stayed inside and wide receivers were matched up against defensive backs in 1-on-1 drills for the first time. Jake Liscow and I recap practice, share the latest news on Burrow, plus get you updated on other injuries and so much more!
Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
