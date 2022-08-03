Podcast: Burrow Not At Practice as Bengals' Receivers Face Off in 1-on-1s Against Defensive Backs

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Tuesday afternoon as Joe Burrow stayed inside and wide receivers were matched up against defensive backs in 1-on-1 drills for the first time. Jake Liscow and I recap practice, share the latest news on Burrow, plus get you updated on other injuries and so much more!

Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok