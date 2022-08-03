Skip to main content

Podcast: Burrow Not At Practice as Bengals' Receivers Face Off in 1-on-1s Against Defensive Backs

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Tuesday afternoon as Joe Burrow stayed inside and wide receivers were matched up against defensive backs in 1-on-1 drills for the first time. Jake Liscow and I recap practice, share the latest news on Burrow, plus get you updated on other injuries and so much more!

