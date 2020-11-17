Joe Burrow No Longer Co-Favorite in Three-Man Race for Offensive Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow had arguably his worst game as a pro in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Steelers.

The rookie signal-caller completed 21-of-40 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. He was off-target on throws he normally makes and never got in sync.

"I just played terrible in the second half. I missed a lot of throws that I usually make. That was the game," Burrow said. "You're not going to be able to win football games against a team like the Steelers as good as they are when your quarterback plays like I did in the second half."

Burrow completed 5-of-15 passes for 24 yards in the second half. The Bengals failed to move the ball with any consistency.

"I think we're in that game if I don't suck in the second half and I'm not going to suck a lot," Burrow said. "I'm not too down in the dumps because I know I'm not going to play like that very often. I might play like that hopefully never again but maybe once a year."

Burrow's struggles against the Steelers have caused his odds to tumble in the rookie of the year race.

He was the co-favorite last week, but Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is all alone in the top spot entering Week 11.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa saw his odds double from last week. Miami is 3-0 with Tagovailoa under center.

Check out the complete odds below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Odds Courtesy of BetOnline.

Justin Herbert 5/4 (+125)

Joe Burrow 7/4 (+175)

Tua Tagovailoa 5/2 (+250)

Chase Claypool 12/1 (+1200)

Justin Jefferson 22/1 (+2200)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 33/1 (+3300)

Antonio Gibson 40/1 (+4000)

CeeDee Lamb 50/1 (+5000)

James Robinson 50/1 (+5000)