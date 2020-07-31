It's official: Joe Burrow signs $36.1 million contract with Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed Joe Burrow on Friday, just three days after agreeing to terms with their No. 1 pick.

Burrow had to pass a physical before the contract could be completed. The Bengals will pay the 23-year-old his $23.88 million signing bonus in full within the next 15 days.

Burrow arrived in Cincinnati last week and has spent a lot of time at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash working out with some of his Bengals teammates.

Physicals will be conducted for veteran players this weekend. That means D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes and the other additions in free agency will be able to finalize their contracts.

Once physicals are completed, every player will begin a nine day acclimation period where they work on their strength and conditioning. Burrow and the rest of the quarterbacks will be permitted to use footballs during the 60 minute on-field period.

Then, every team will be given a five day "gradual ramp up period" from Aug. 12-16. Players can spend up to 3.5 hours on the practice field, which includes the 75 minute walk through. The first practice will be a maximum of 90 minutes with up to a 15 minute increase per day.

Padded practices aren't scheduled to begin until August 17. Teams can conduct up to 14 practices in full pads, which will be vital to the development of young players, since the preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Bengals have signed all seven players from their 2020 draft class.