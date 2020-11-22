NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Burrow on Knee Injury: 'See Ya Next Year'

Joe Burrow taking positive approach after knee injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is known for his leadership and ability to respond to adversity. 

The 23-year-old is already taking a glass half full approach to the devastating left knee injury he suffered in Sunday's game against Washington. 

"Thanks for all the love," Burrow tweeted. "Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."

Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Washington. He dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-2 and fired a pass down the sidelines to Tyler Boyd. 

Burrow was hit low, in the left knee area and high, near his right shoulder and he went to the turf awkwardly. 

He was on the ground for a few minutes before being carted off the field. 

The Bengals had a 9-7 lead when Burrow went down. The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. 

Washington went on to dominate the second half and pick up a 20-9 win.

It was impossible for the Bengals players to focus on football when their captain and leader was out for the day and maybe the season. 

Burrow completed 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game. He has taken some big hits this season, including one from Chase Young in the first half of Sunday's game.

"PRAYERS UP FOR MY QB," Bengals running back Joe Mixon tweeted shortly after the injury. 

Other prominent members of the football world reacted to Burrow's injury, including Patrick Mahomes, Carlos Dunlap and Russell Wilson.

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals players kneel on the field after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) injured his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
