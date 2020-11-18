Watch: Joe Burrow on What He Learned From Pittsburgh Loss, Washington's Defense and Why He's Optimistic Moving Forward
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow explained what he learned from the loss to the Steelers, plus he gave his thoughts on Washington's defense, his goal for the final seven games and so much more. Watch his entire interview at the top of this page. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!